Honda Shine 100 vs Odysse Electric E2Go

In 2024 Honda Shine 100 or Odysse Electric E2Go choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
STD
₹64,900*
*Ex-showroom price
E2Go
Odysse Electric E2Go
STD
₹52,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.5 bhp @ 7500 rpm-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled Engine-
Cooling System
Air-Cooled-
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
4 Speed ManualAutomatic
Starting
Kick StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Valve Per Cylinder
1-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,43652,999
Ex-Showroom Price
64,90052,999
RTO
6,6920
Insurance
5,8440
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6641,139

Honda SP 125null | Petrol | Manual86,017 - 90,567**Ex-showroom price
Honda Shine 100null | Petrol | Manual64,900**Ex-showroom price
