In 2024 Hero Electric Optima LA or Yulu Wynn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at 47,490 (last recorded price) whereas the Yulu Wynn Price starts at 55,555 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima LA up to 50 km/charge and the Wynn has a range of up to 68 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours. Yulu offers the Wynn in 1 colour.