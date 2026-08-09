In 2026 Hero Electric Optima LA or YUKIE Shiga choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at Rs. 0.47 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the YUKIE Shiga Price starts at Rs. 51,115 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima LA up to 50 km/charge and the Shiga has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours. YUKIE offers the Shiga in 1 colour.
Optima LA vs Shiga Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima la
|Shiga
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|YUKIE
|Price
|₹ 0.47 Lakhs
|₹ 51,115
|Range
|50 km/charge
|55-60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Charging Time
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