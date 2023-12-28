In 2024 Hero Electric Optima LA or Lohia Oma Star choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Hero Electric Optima LA or Lohia Oma Star choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at 47,490 (last recorded price) whereas the Lohia Oma Star Price starts at 41,444 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima LA up to 50 km/charge and the Oma Star has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours. Lohia offers the Oma Star in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less