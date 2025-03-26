In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. The FZ-X mileage is around 55.11 to 55.11 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R vs FZ-X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 160r
|Fz-x
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|46 kmpl
|55.11 to 55.11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|163.2 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|12.4 PS PS