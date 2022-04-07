|Max Power
|10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm
|-
|Stroke
|57.8 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Ignition
|DC - Fully Transistorised Ignition (ECU)
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Hub Motor
|Compression Ratio
|9.9:1
|-
|Displacement
|124.7 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Wet Multiplate
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|Engine Type
|Air cooled, 4 - stroke
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|52.4 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹86,924
|₹51,900
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹74,900
|₹51,900
|RTO
|₹5,992
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹6,032
|₹0
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,868
|₹1,115