Hero Destini 125 vs Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100

Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹66,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Toutche Heileo M100
Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100
Heileo M100 STD
₹49,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Ignition
Electronic Control Unit
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
124.6 cc
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
No of Cylinders
1
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,45249,900
Ex-Showroom Price
69,50049,900
RTO
5,8600
Insurance
5,7870
Accessories Charges
2,3050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7931,072

