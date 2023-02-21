In 2026 Hero Destini 125 or Okaya EV Faast F2F choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okaya EV Faast F2F Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl. Faast F2F has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Destini 125 vs Faast F2F Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini 125
|Faast f2f
|Brand
|Hero
|Okaya EV
|Price
|₹ 80,450
|₹ 79,999
|Range
|-
|70-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|59 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.16 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours