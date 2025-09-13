One Plus [2022-2024] vs Avenis Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS One plus [2022-2024] Avenis Brand GT Force Suzuki Price ₹ 68,982 ₹ 83,793 Range 60-65 km/charge - Mileage - 55 kmpl Battery Capacity 2.5 kWh - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 7 - 8 hours -