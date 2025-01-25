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HomeCompare BikesEvolve R [2021-2024] vs Scram 411 [2022-2025]

Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] vs Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]

In 2026 Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.42 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). Evolve R [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS & 54 Nm. On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R [2021-2024] in 1 colour. Evolve R [2021-2024] has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
Evolve R [2021-2024] vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Evolve r [2021-2024] Scram 411 [2022-2025]
BrandEarth Energy EVRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.42 Lakhs₹ 2.06 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-38.23 kmpl
Battery Capacity115 Ah-
Engine Capacity-411 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Evolve R [2021-2024]
Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024]
STD
₹1.42 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Graphite Series
₹2.06 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Max Power
16.99 PS24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Max Torque
54 Nm32 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Range
100 km/charge-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Cruiser Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Fast Charging Time
40 Minutes-
Gradeability
15 °-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Ride Stats, Live Location, Vehicle Tracking, Theft ProtectionIdle Rpm - 1300,100RPM, Air Filter Element - Paper Element, Lubrication - Wet Sump, Engine Oil Grade - Semi Synthetic Sae 15 W 50 API SL Grade Jaso Ma 2
Fast Charging
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
115 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,57,4072,43,593
Ex-Showroom Price
1,42,0002,06,394
RTO
11,36017,012
Insurance
4,04720,187
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3835,235

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Latest Videos

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