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HomeCompare Bikes300NK vs Roadster

CFMoto 300NK vs Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

In 2026 CFMoto 300NK or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 300NK Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 300NK engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 20.5 Nm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. CFMoto offers the 300NK in 2 colours. The 300NK mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
300NK vs Roadster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 300nk Roadster
BrandCFMotoYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 2.29 Lakhs₹ 1.94 Lakhs
Mileage33.0 kmpl29.06 kmpl
Engine Capacity292 cc334 cc
Power33.99 PS PS29.1 PS PS

Filters
300NK
CFMoto 300NK
STD
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Roadster
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
Sharkskin Blue
₹1.94 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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CFMoto 300NK Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
Seat View
Engine View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L12.5 L
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
150 mm171 mm
Length
1990 mm-
Wheelbase
1360 mm1440 mm
Kerb Weight
151 kg194 kg
Height
1070 mm-
Saddle Height
795 mm795 mm
Width
780 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70 - R17,Rear :-140/60 - R17Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Power
33.99 PS @ 8800 rpm29.1 PS
Stroke
61.2 mm65 mm
Max Torque
20.5 Nm @ 7200 rpm29.62 Nm @ 6000
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.3:1-
Displacement
292.4 cc334 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder,4-stroke,Liquid cooled,4-value,DOHC,Balance shaft-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
78 mm81 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Steel tubular-
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Cantilever typeDual shocks
Front Suspension
Retractable typeTelescopic
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
ABS
Dual Channel-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,58,2092,20,995
Ex-Showroom Price
2,29,0001,93,565
RTO
18,32015,485
Insurance
10,88911,945
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,5494,750

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