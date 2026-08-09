In 2026 CFMoto 300NK or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 300NK Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 300NK engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 20.5 Nm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. CFMoto offers the 300NK in 2 colours. The 300NK mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
300NK vs Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|300nk
|Roadster
|Brand
|CFMoto
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 2.29 Lakhs
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|Mileage
|33.0 kmpl
|29.06 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|292 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|33.99 PS PS
|29.1 PS PS