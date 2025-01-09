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Bajaj Pulsar RS200 vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Price starts at Rs. 1.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar RS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 18.74 Nm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The Pulsar RS200 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Pulsar RS200 vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar rs200 Yzf r15 v3
BrandBajajYamaha
Price₹ 1.71 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl43 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.5 cc155 cc
Power24.5 PS PS18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS

Filters
Pulsar RS200
Bajaj Pulsar RS200
STD
₹1.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
Front View
Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L11 L
Ground Clearance
157 mm170 mm
Length
1999 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1358 mm1325 mm
Height
1114 mm1135 mm
Kerb Weight
167 kg142 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm815 mm
Width
765 mm725 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R14 Rear :-140/70-R14Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
455 km-
Max Speed
140.8 kmph-
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Max Torque
18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
ChainChain Drive
Displacement
199.5 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder Spark 4-Valve , FI Engine, Liquid CooledLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Clutch
Wet Multiplate, A&S ClutchWet, multiple-disc
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
66-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Nitrox mono shock absorber with CanisterMonocross (link suspension)
Front Suspension
Telescopic with anti-friction bushTelescopic Fork
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Tachometer
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 8Ah12 V, 4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,96,4131,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,71,1531,56,700
RTO
13,69213,066
Insurance
11,56810,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,2213,919

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