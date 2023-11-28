Saved Articles

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 vs Revolt Motors Revolt RV300

In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Pulsar NS 125
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125
STD
₹99,571*
*Ex-showroom price
Revolt RV300
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300
RV300 STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
11.99 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 7000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
124.4 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i, EI Engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,14,94294,999
Ex-Showroom Price
99,57194,999
RTO
8,4960
Insurance
6,8750
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4702,041

