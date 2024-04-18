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Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Kawasaki W175

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm. On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm respectively. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Pulsar N250 vs W175 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n250 w175
BrandBajajKawasaki
Price₹ 1.53 Lakhs₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Mileage39.0 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc177 cc
Power24.5 PS PS13 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar N250
STD 2024
₹1.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
W175
Kawasaki W175
Ebony
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar N250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L12 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1342 mm1320 mm
Kerb Weight
164 kg135 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm790 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelSingle Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm270 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Speed
132 kmph110 kmph
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm13 PS @ 7500 rpm
Clutch
Slipper ClutchWet Multiplate
Stroke
61.1 mm52.4 mm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
249 cc177 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Bore
72 mm65.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDHalogen Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,75,3071,32,630
Ex-Showroom Price
1,51,9101,13,000
RTO
12,1529,040
Insurance
11,24510,590
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,7682,850

Pulsar N250 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N250undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N250 vs Pulsar NS200

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2024 Pulsar N250 gets new body graphics, which help accentuate the lines and add to the road presence of the motorcycle
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: 5 things to know
18 Apr 2024
The Kawasaki W175 Standard variant now gets more affordable by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000, undercutting rivals RE Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin 225
2024 Kawasaki W175 with spoked wheels launched, prices slashed by 25,000
12 Dec 2023
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 gets new USD forks, more colours and body graphics, as well as the much-needed digital console
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 first ride review - More wholesome, better value
13 Apr 2024
Kawasaki Motors achieves a milestone with the made-in-India W175 LTD launch in the US. Features include a redesigned seat, market-specific colour schemes, and the absence of India-specific equipment.
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Bajaj Pulsar N250 in new red and white colour scheme
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Latest Videos

Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
6 Nov 2021
<p>We take the new Kawasaki Z250 for a spin.</p>
Kawasaki Z250 comprehensive review
5 Jan 2015
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
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26 Apr 2013
Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
15 Apr 2024
Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
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