In 2024 Bajaj Dominar 400 or Joy e-bike Thunderbolt choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Bajaj Dominar 400 or Joy e-bike Thunderbolt choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 400 Price starts at 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Price starts at 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 400 engine makes power and torque 40 PS @ 8800 rpm & 35 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Thunderbolt engine makes power & torque 5000 W & 230 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 400 in 2 colours. Joy e-bike offers the Thunderbolt in 1 colour. The Dominar 400 mileage is around 34.00 kmpl. Thunderbolt has a range of up to 110 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less