In 2024 Bajaj Dominar 400 or Benelli Imperiale 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Bajaj Dominar 400 or Benelli Imperiale 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 400 Price starts at Rs 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Benelli Imperiale 400 Price starts at Rs 1.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 400 engine makes power and torque 40 PS @ 8800 rpm & 35 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Imperiale 400 engine makes power & torque 21 PS @ 6000 rpm & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 400 in 2 colours. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 in 3 colours. The Dominar 400 mileage is around 34.00 kmpl. The Imperiale 400 mileage is around 36.65 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less