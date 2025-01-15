In 2026 Ampere Zeal or Hero Destini 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal Price starts at Rs. 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price). Zeal engine makes power and torque 1200 W & 19 Nm @ 632 rpm. On the other hand, Destini 125 engine makes power & torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Zeal has a range of up to 85 - 90 km/charge. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl.
Zeal vs Destini 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zeal
|Destini 125
|Brand
|Ampere
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 59,990
|₹ 80,450
|Range
|85 - 90 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|59 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.6 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-