Ampere Magnus vs Kabira Mobility Aetos 100

In 2024 Ampere Magnus or Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price

Magnus
Ampere Magnus
60
₹49,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Aetos 100
Kabira Mobility Aetos 100
Lithium Ion
₹55,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Warranty
1 Year1 Year
Continuous Power
600 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP 54-
Max Torque
12 Nm @ 440 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Warranty
1 Year1 Year
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
45 - 50 km/Charge110 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph24 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
49,99965,490
Ex-Showroom Price
49,99965,490
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,0741,407

