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Amo Mobility Jaunty vs TVS Star City Plus

In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Jaunty Price starts at Rs. 56,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty in 2 colours. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. Jaunty has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Jaunty vs Star City Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jaunty Star city plus
BrandAmo MobilityTVS
Price₹ 56,852₹ 72,200
Range75-100 km/charge-
Mileage-83.09 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6 Hours-

Filters
Jaunty
Amo Mobility Jaunty
60 V 26 Ah La
₹56,852*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
ES Drum
₹72,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Amo Mobility Jaunty Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Seat View
Disc View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1780 mm1984 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm172 mm
Height
1108 mm1080 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
62 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
730 mm785 mm
Width
700 mm750 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10Front 2.75-17, ,Rear 3.00-17
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
75 km660 km
Max Speed
25 kmph90 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
249 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Suspension
Spring Loaded Gas5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic (Oil damped)
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP65-
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Speed Control SwitchEconometer
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
66,45184,434
Ex-Showroom Price
62,96472,200
RTO
05,776
Insurance
3,4876,458
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4281,814

Star City Plus Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Star City Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹72,200 - 74,900**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Sportundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,100 - 57,100**Ex-showroom price
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