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Tata Nexon EV Max vs Volkswagen Virtus

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV Max and Volkswagen Virtus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW and Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV Max vs Virtus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexon ev max Virtus
BrandTataVolkswagen
Price₹ 17.74 Lakhs₹ 10.5 Lakhs
Range453 km/charge-
Mileage-18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
Battery Capacity40.5 kwh-
Engine Capacity-999 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time15 Hrs-

Filters
Nexon EV Max
Tata Nexon EV Max
XZ Plus 3.3 KW
₹17.74 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Virtus
Volkswagen Virtus
Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
₹10.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Tata Nexon EV Max Visual Comparison

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Specification
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9 seconds-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Permanent magnet synchronous AC motor1.0L TSI
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Motor Performance
141 bhp 250 Nm-
Driving Range
437 Km936 Km
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableTurbocharged
Battery
40.5 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Battery Charging
15 Hrs @ 220 Volt-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Range
437 km-
Max Speed
140 kmph-
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson strut with coil springMc-Pherson Suspension and Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension
Twist beam with dual path StrutTwist Beam Axle
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres5.05 metres
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16205 / 55 R16
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16205 / 55 R16
Width
1811 mm1752 mm
Length
3993 mm4561 mm
Height
1616 mm1507 mm
Wheelbase
2498 mm2651 mm
Ground Clearance
205 mm179 mm
Kerb Weight
1400 kg1173 kg
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
350 litres521 litres
Features
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
YesNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Rub - Strips
Black-
Scuff Plates
OptionalNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesNo
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Side Window Blinds
NoOptional
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000Not Applicable
Battery Warranty (Years)
8Not Applicable
Warranty (Years)
34
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
Halogen on front, Halogen on rear-
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only-
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
6+8
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
CD Player
No-
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Find My Car
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)5 Star (Global NCAP)
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
Black and GreyBeige/Black
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullPartial
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,72,12311,96,515
Ex-Showroom Price
17,74,00010,70,900
RTO
20,0001,17,420
Insurance
77,6237,695
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,23925,717
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Capable engine optionsSuperb DSG unitPlenty of features

Cons

Hard plasticsTacky inserts on dashboard

Virtus Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Volkswagen Virtus999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic₹10.5 - 19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Skoda Slavia999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic₹10 - 18.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

Volkswagen has officially entered the Sri Lankan passenger vehicle market through SAVWIPL’s partnership with Continental Cars and Commercials Ltd, launching the India-made Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan.
Volkswagen launches made-in-India Taigun and Virtus in Sri Lanka
29 May 2026
Tata Motors has introduced the Nexon EV Max electric SUV in Nepal at a price of NPR 46.49 lakh for 7.2 kW charging option.
Tata Nexon EV Max launched in Nepal. Here's how much it costs in neighbourhood
10 May 2023
Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition introduces a new Avocado Pearl finish with black styling while retaining the GT Plus Sport mechanical package.
Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition: 4 things that change and 4 that don’t
6 Aug 2026
Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition will be offered only with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine.
Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition launched at 19.19 lakh, gets new Avocado Pearl colour
5 Aug 2026
Tata Motors has teased the Nexon EV Dark Edition electric SUV ahead of its debut on Monday, April 17.
Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition to launch today. What to expect
17 Apr 2023
Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition offers a driving range of 453 km on a single charge. The electric motor puts out 141 bhp and 250 Nm.
Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition launched at 19.04 lakh, offers 453 km range
17 Apr 2023
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  News

Latest Videos

Tata Nexon EV Max offers 437 km of range on a single charge, which is an increase of more than 100 kms over the standard Nexon EVs.
Tata Nexon EV Max 2022: First Drive Review
17 May 2022
Tata Nexon EV Max has a top speed of 140 kmph, gets multi-mode regen, offers 250 Nm of torque and a slew of cabin features.
Tata Nexon EV Max 2022: First Look
13 May 2022
The Virtus is one the safest sedan in India. The Volkswagen car has five-star safety rating from Global NCAP. Safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, multi-collision braking, electronic differential lock system, traction control system, and tyre pressure monitoring system.
Volkswagen Virtus: Five reasons that make this sedan popular in India
23 Oct 2024
Tata Nexon EV Max has a battery that is around 30 per cent larger than the one inside Nexon EV. This is what primarily helps the newer EV have a claimed range of over 400 kms (ARAI certified, under test conditions).
Tata Nexon EV Max: Highway Drive Review
22 Jun 2023
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2022 Volkswagen Virtus: First Look
8 Mar 2022
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6 May 2022
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