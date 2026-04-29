In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI 1.0, Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Wagon R: 998 cc engine, 23.56 to 34.05 kmpl mileage. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Wagon R vs Triber Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Wagon r
|Triber
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Renault
|Price
|₹ 4.99 Lakhs
|₹ 5.81 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.56 to 34.05 kmpl
|18 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3