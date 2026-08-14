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Maruti Suzuki Celerio X vs Renault Triber

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs. 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi, Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.6 kmpl mileage. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Celerio X vs Triber Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Celerio x Triber
BrandMaruti SuzukiRenault
Price₹ 5.11 Lakhs₹ 5.81 Lakhs
Mileage21.6 kmpl18 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Vxi
₹5.11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Triber
Renault Triber
Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Ac Controls
Headlight
Front Left Side
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Steering Wheel
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
K10B1.0 Litre Energy Engine
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
757.05-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
90 Nm @ 3500 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
21.63-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 6000 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Multi-Point fuel distribution
Minimum Turning Radius
4.7-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Coil SpringTorison Beam Axle
Front Suspension
MacPherson strut with coil springMcPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14165 / 80 R14
Ground Clearance
165182 mm
Length
37153985 mm
Wheelbase
24252636 mm
Kerb Weight
835-
Height
15651643 mm
Width
16351734 mm
Bootspace
235447 L
No of Seating Rows
23
Seating Capacity
57 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
3540 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoParking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Tachometer
NoDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsYes
Shift Indicator
NoGear
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital-
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesAverage fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Rub - Strips
Black-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
YesUnibody/Monocoque Frame
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteYes
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
No-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
FrontButton Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Speakers
No6 Speakers
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
NoHD Touch-screen Display
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
NoYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
1 Airbags (Driver)Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphOverspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Interior Colours
Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear Headrests
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,68,4006,32,866
Ex-Showroom Price
5,11,5005,80,875
RTO
29,46023,235
Insurance
26,94028,256
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,21713,602
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