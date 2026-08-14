In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Maruti Suzuki Celerio X, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma MT, Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs. 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi. Baleno: 1197 cc engine, 22.35 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Baleno vs Celerio X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Baleno
|Celerio x
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|₹ 5.11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|22.35 to 30.61 kmpl
|21.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3