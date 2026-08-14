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HomeCompare CarsScorpio N [2022-2026] vs Dzire

Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] and Maruti Suzuki Dzire, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E), Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price starts at Rs. 6.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Dzire: 1197 cc engine, 24.7 to 25.71 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Scorpio N [2022-2026] vs Dzire Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scorpio n [2022-2026] Dzire
BrandMahindraMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 13.49 Lakhs₹ 6.26 Lakhs
Mileage12.12 to 15.94 kmpl24.7 to 25.71 kmpl
Engine Capacity1997 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Scorpio N [2022-2026]
Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026]
Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E)
₹13.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
LXI
₹6.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Right Side
Taillight
Rear Seats
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear View
Grille
Gear Shifter
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0L I4 mStallion 150 TGDiZ12E
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
370 Nm @ 1750-3000 rpm111.7 Nm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
12.17 kmpl24.79 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
200 bhp @ 5000 rpm80 bhp @ 5700 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
245 / 65 R17165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Pentalink Suspension with WATT’s Linkage with FDD & MTV-CLTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone Suspension with Coil over Shocks with FDD & MTV-CLMac Pherson Strut
Rear Tyres
245 / 65 R17165 / 80 R14
Length
4662 mm3995 mm
Ground Clearance
187 mm163 mm
Wheelbase
2750 mm2450 mm
Height
1857 mm1525 mm
Width
1917 mm1735 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
57 litres37 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
YesNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
SilverPainted
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
Yes-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Rear Wiper
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearCentre
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
CD Player
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
4No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)5 Star (Global NCAP)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
YesNo
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,25,4237,16,381
Ex-Showroom Price
13,49,0006,26,000
RTO
1,46,90052,820
Insurance
29,02337,061
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
32,78715,397
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong visual cuesPremium cabinExhaustive feature list

Cons

Limited third-row spacePricey top variant

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