e2o-plus vs Alto Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2o-plus Alto Brand Mahindra Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 7.34 Lakhs ₹ 3.15 Lakhs Range 110 km/charge - Mileage - 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl Battery Capacity 10.08 kwh - Engine Capacity - 796 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 6hrs @ 220V Hrs -

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra e2o-plus and Maruti Suzuki Alto, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4 and Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.