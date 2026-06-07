In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Tata Tiago, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4, Tata Tiago Price starts at Rs. 4.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol Manual. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs Tiago Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo
|Tiago
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|₹ 4.69 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.2 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3