In 2026 when choosing between the Land Rover Discovery and Volvo S90, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Discovery Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Diesel S, Volvo S90 Price starts at Rs. 68.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D4 Inscription. Discovery: 2997 cc engine, 6.1 to 12.37 kmpl mileage. S90: 1969 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Discovery vs S90 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Discovery
|S90
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 1.25 Cr
|₹ 68.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|6.1 to 12.37 kmpl
|14.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2997 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4