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Land Rover Defender vs Volvo v90-cross-country

In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Defender and Volvo v90-cross-country, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Defender Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR and Volvo v90-cross-country Price starts at Rs. 65.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D5 Inscription. Defender: 1997 cc engine, 8.5 to 11.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Defender vs v90-cross-country Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Defender V90-cross-country
BrandLand RoverVolvo
Price₹ 1.07 Cr₹ 65.31 Lakhs
Range--
Mileage8.5 to 11.5 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-1969 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Defender
Land Rover Defender
110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR
₹1.07 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
v90-cross-country
Volvo v90-cross-country
D5 Inscription
₹65.31 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Land Rover Defender Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left Side
Left Side View
Right Side View
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0L Turbocharged I42.0L Turbocharged
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1500 rpm480 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
296 bhp @ 5500 rpm232 bhp @ 4250 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Minimum Turning Radius
6.42 metres5.9 metres
Front Tyres
255 / 60 R20245 / 45 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Coil Springs and Electronic Air SuspensionIntegral Axle with Transverse Composite Leaf Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar. Optional Air Suspension.
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Coil Springs and Electronic Air SuspensionDouble Wishbone Suspension, Coil Springs,Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar. Optional Air Suspension.
Rear Tyres
255 / 60 R20245 / 45 R19
Ground Clearance
218 mm210 mm
Length
5018 mm4939 mm
Wheelbase
3022 mm2941 mm
Height
1967 mm1543 mm
Kerb Weight
2186 kg-
Width
2105 mm1879 mm
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Purifier
Optional-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicMulti-Function Display
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
2Yes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyYes
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/downFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
Illuminated-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second RowFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
NoActive
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED - Front & LED - RearLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Optional-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto & Apple CarPlayAndroid Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
ElectronicElectronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-timeTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: forward / back)16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40No
Ventilated Seats
Front Row (Cooled)All
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: forward / back)16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,18,53,52378,31,855
Ex-Showroom Price
1,07,00,00065,31,000
RTO
11,24,00010,26,769
Insurance
29,0232,73,586
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,54,7781,68,337

Defender Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Land Rover Defender1997 cc to 4999 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.07 - 2.62 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Toyota Vellfireundefined | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
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