HT Auto
Home Auto Videos 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Suv: First Look

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid SUV: First Look

Toyota Motor has taken the covers off the Corolla Cross Hybrid SUV. This is the first model in the Corolla Cross SUV family to get hybrid powertrain. Here is the first look at the new hybrid SUV from the Japanese carmaker.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Jun 2022, 01:03 PM

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (EV/Hybrid) | 26.5 kmpl
₹19.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Hyryder
Electric
₹8 - 12 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Urban Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹8.5 - 11.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Yaris (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Yaris
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.1 kmpl
₹9.16 - 14.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Belta (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
First Published Date: 03 Jun 2022, 01:03 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Toyota Motor Toyota Corolla Toyota Corolla Cross Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Corolla Cross Hybrid 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid Corolla Cross Hybrid video Corolla Cross Hybrid features Corolla Cross Hybrid specs Corolla Cross Hybrid engine Corolla Cross Hybrid mileage
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose. 
GM's Cruise allowed to ferry paying passengers in autonomous cars in California
Elevating the home-theatre feel, the wraparound seats in the second row of Buick GL8 Century are extra-spacious, wider and more comfortable.
This minivan is more TV, less minivan. Check out home theater on wheels
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Elon Musk warns Tesla executives, issues 40-hour-a-week-in-office order
Gujarat Titans players with the IPL trophy after winning the final T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022.
Ather celebrates Gujarat Titans winning IPL 2022, draws comparisons to EV fight
BMW has officially introduced the new X1 facelift SUV. The new 2023 BMW X1 comes with a new design and features. 
In Pics: 2023 BMW X1 facelift SUV makes debut

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra will use a new infotainment screen, analogue instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel in the new Scorpio-N. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@scorpio_2022_official)
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
Representational image of rendered Creta N Line by SDESYN
Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza received its last upgrade back in 2020 during the Auto Expo.
Maruti Brezza old vs new: Key changes expected in the facelift version
The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV petrol unit likely to be more powerful than diesel

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Toyota reveals 2023 Corolla Cross SUV with hybrid powertrains
Toyota reveals 2023 Corolla Cross SUV with hybrid powertrains
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid SUV: First Look
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid SUV: First Look
Tinier than Nano, this EV is a 40 hp pocket rocket
Tinier than Nano, this EV is a 40 hp pocket rocket
Audi celebrates 15 years in India with five-year warranty coverage
Audi celebrates 15 years in India with five-year warranty coverage
Hyundai Venue facelift SUV bookings open, to get Alexa, Google voice assistance
Hyundai Venue facelift SUV bookings open, to get Alexa, Google voice assistance

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city