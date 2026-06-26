In 2026 when choosing between the Lamborghini Urus and Lexus LX, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Urus Price starts at Rs. 3.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Twin-Turbo V8, Lexus LX Price starts at Rs. 2.82 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 500d with Walnut Open Pore Trim. LX: 3346 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Urus vs LX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Urus
|Lx
|Brand
|Lamborghini
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 3.1 Cr
|₹ 2.82 Cr
|Mileage
|-
|6.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|3346 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|8