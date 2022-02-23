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Lamborghini Huracan STO vs McLaren Artura

In 2026 when choosing among the Lamborghini Huracan STO and McLaren Artura, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Huracan STO Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Special Edition and McLaren Artura Price starts at Rs. 5.1 Cr (last recorded price) for V6 Hybrid. Huracan STO: 5204 cc engine, 7.1 kmpl mileage. Artura gets a battery pack of up to 7.4 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Huracan STO vs Artura Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Huracan sto Artura
BrandLamborghiniMcLaren
Price₹ 4.99 Cr₹ 5.1 Cr
Range--
Mileage7.1 kmpl21.7 kmpl
Battery Capacity-7.4 kwh
Engine Capacity5204 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Huracan STO
Lamborghini Huracan STO
Special Edition
₹4.99 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Artura
McLaren Artura
V6 Hybrid
₹5.10 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Lamborghini Huracan STO Visual Comparison

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Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
565 Nm @ 6500 rpm720Nm@2250rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
7.19-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
630 bhp @ 8000 rpm671bhp@7500rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6
Top Speed
310-
Engine Type
5.2L V103.0L M630 Turbocharged V6
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
575-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
33.0 seconds
Drivetrain
RWD-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharger
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
5204 cc, 10 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2993 cc
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Four Wheel Steering
Yes-
Spare Wheel
No-
Front Tyres
245 / 30 R20235 / 35 / R19 91Y
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Electro-hydraulic
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Magneto-rheological suspensionMulti-link
Front Suspension
Magneto-rheological suspensionDouble Wishbone
Rear Tyres
305 / 30 R20295 / 35 / R20 105Y
Length
45494539 mm
Wheelbase
26202640 mm
Height
12201193 mm
Width
19451913 mm
Bootspace
1501 Rows
No of Seating Rows
11 Rows
Seating Capacity
22 Person
Doors
22 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
8072 litres
Features
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Power Windows
Front OnlyYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
No-
One Touch -Down
AllYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredYes
Interior Door Handles
PaintedYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredYes
Door Pockets
Front-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal-
One Touch - Up
AllYes
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Parking Sensors
RearYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Warranty (Years)
35
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No75000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited75000
Cornering Headlights
ActiveLED
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDYes
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
CD Player
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)Yes
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingYes
Speakers
612
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen Display8" HD Touch Screen
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display-
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee)-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Child Seat Anchor Points
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
Remote-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)-
Interior Colours
Customisable-
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Seat Upholstery
Leather-
Head-rests
Front-
Interiors
Single Tone-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,69,00,2175,71,20,500
Ex-Showroom Price
4,99,00,0005,10,00,000
RTO
50,44,00061,20,000
Insurance
19,55,7170
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,23,00712,27,742

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