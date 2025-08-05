In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Sonet and MG Astor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Sonet Price starts at Rs. 7.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT, MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint. Sonet: 998 cc engine, 18.4 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Sonet vs Astor Comparison