Sonet
Kia Sonet
HTE 1.2
₹6.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Astor
MG Astor
Sharp (Expected Name)
₹9.78 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Smartstream G 1.2VTi-TECH 1.5
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
828-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 4200 rpm144 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.4-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm108 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,89,10110,99,196
Ex-Showroom Price
6,89,0009,78,000
RTO
48,23070,680
Insurance
31,60050,016
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
16,53523,626
