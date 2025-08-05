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Kia Sonet vs MG Astor

In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Sonet and MG Astor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Sonet Price starts at Rs. 7.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT, MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint. Sonet: 998 cc engine, 18.4 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Sonet vs Astor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sonet Astor
BrandKiaMG
Price₹ 7.32 Lakhs₹ 9.79 Lakhs
Mileage18.4 to 24.1 kmpl14.82 to 15.43 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1498 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Sonet
Kia Sonet
HTE 1.2 Petrol MT
₹7.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Astor
MG Astor
Sprint
₹9.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kia Sonet Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Door Handle
Door Controls
Headlight
Rear Left View
Left Side View
Reading Lamps
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Front Fog Lamp
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 4200 rpm144 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.4 kmpl15.43 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm108 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Coil SpringTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15215 / 55 R17
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
385 litres488 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres48 litres
Length
3995 mm4323 mm
Wheelbase
2500 mm2585 mm
Height
1570 mm1650 mm
Width
1790 mm1809 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
No360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoYes
Rub - Strips
NoSilver
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoPanoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Scuff Plates
PlasticNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoPassive
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Headlights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Display
NoTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatheretteLeather
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
BlackSangria / Black
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,33,59210,96,202
Ex-Showroom Price
7,31,9009,79,100
RTO
60,23368,537
Insurance
40,95948,065
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,91723,561
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sporty looks Exhaustive feature listADAS

Cons

Limited rear-seat spaceA fair bit of body roll at high speeds

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