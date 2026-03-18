In 2026 when choosing among the Kia Sonet and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Sonet Price starts at Rs. 7.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid. Sonet: 998 cc engine, 18.4 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Sonet vs Grand Vitara Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sonet
|Grand vitara
|Brand
|Kia
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 7.32 Lakhs
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|18.4 to 24.1 kmpl
|20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-