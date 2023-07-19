In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Carens and Mahindra XUV500, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 11.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR, Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5. Carens: 1493 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carens vs XUV500 Comparison