In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Mahindra XUV500, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs XUV500 Comparison