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Isuzu D-Max vs Mahindra Scorpio

In 2026 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Mahindra Scorpio, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT 7STR. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Scorpio: 2184 cc engine, 14.44 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs Scorpio Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D-max Scorpio
BrandIsuzuMahindra
Price₹ 10.55 Lakhs₹ 13 Lakhs
Mileage12.4 kmpl14.44 kmpl
Engine Capacity2499 cc2184 cc
TransmissionManual Manual
Cylinders-4

Filters
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
S MT 7STR
₹13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Isuzu D-Max Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Ac Controls
Glovebox Closed
Headlight
Front Left Side
Grille
Steering Wheel
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
VGT Intercooled Diesel2.2 L mHawk
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm300 Nm @ 1600-2800 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm130 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2499 cc,4 Cylinder2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Liquid Cooled
Fuel Type
DieselDiesel
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 Metres5.4 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
205 R16C235 / 65 R17
Wheels
16 InchSteel Rims
Steering Type
PowerPower assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Coil SpringDouble Wish-bone Type, Independent Front Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Semi-Elliptic Leaf SpringMulit-link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Tyres
205 R16C235 / 65 R17
Ground Clearance
220 mm-
Length
5375 mm4456 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2680 mm
Height
1800 mm1995 mm
Kerb Weight
1550 Kg-
Width
1860 mm1820 mm
Bootspace
1495 litres-
Seating Capacity
2 Person7 Person
Doors
2 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres60 litres
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Heater
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,57,16415,75,529
Ex-Showroom Price
10,54,90012,99,700
RTO
1,31,8621,93,757
Insurance
69,90281,572
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,02133,864

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