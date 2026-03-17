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Hyundai Verna vs Mahindra Bolero

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna and Mahindra Bolero, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs. 10.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual, Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4. Verna: 1482 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna vs Bolero Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Verna Bolero
BrandHyundaiMahindra
Price₹ 10.98 Lakhs₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl16 kmpl
Engine Capacity1482 cc1493 cc
TransmissionManual, Transmission Manual
Cylinders43

Filters
Verna
Hyundai Verna
HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual
₹10.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
B4
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Verna Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 MPimHawk75
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm210 Nm @ 1600-2200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm75 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15215 / 75 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springRigid leaf spring
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springIFS coil spring
Rear Tyres
85 / 65 R15215 / 75 R15
Length
4565 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2670 mm2680 mm
Height
1475 mm1880 mm
Width
1765 mm1745 mm
No of Seating Rows
23 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres60 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)Manual
Cruise Control
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
RemoteNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power WindowsNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Cup Holders
4 Cupholders in Front & Second Row-
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesNo
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricVinyl
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,63,1879,18,933
Ex-Showroom Price
10,98,4007,99,500
RTO
1,09,84079,286
Insurance
54,44739,647
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,15019,751
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Benefits On Hyundai Verna:- Benefits upto ₹ 65000/...
Applicable on vernahx-2-petrol-15l-manual & 21 more variants
Expired
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