City Hybrid [2022-2026] vs XUV500 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City hybrid [2022-2026] Xuv500 Brand Honda Mahindra Price ₹ 20 Lakhs ₹ 13.15 Lakhs Range - - Mileage 27.1 kmpl 15.1 kmpl Battery Capacity 172.8 Volt - Engine Capacity - 2179 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] and Mahindra XUV500, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 20 Lakhs (last recorded price) for ZX and Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5. City Hybrid [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 172.8 Volt. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.