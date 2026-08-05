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Honda city-4th-generation vs Mahindra Thar

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Mahindra Thar, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AXT Diesel MT RWD. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs Thar Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation Thar
BrandHondaMahindra
Price₹ 9.3 Lakhs₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Mileage17.4 kmpl8 to 9 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc1497 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
city-4th-generation
Honda city-4th-generation
City SV Petrol
₹9.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Thar
Mahindra Thar
AXT Diesel MT RWD
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Single-point fuel distribution
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl9 kmpl
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC EngineD117 CRDe
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm300 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm117 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Driving Range
696 Km-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15245 / 75 R16
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam axle, Coil springMultilink solid Rear Axle with Coil spring & Stabiliser Bar
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic) steering with 4 spokes
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil SpringIndependent Double Wishbone with Coil Over Damper & Stabiliser Bar
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15245 / 75 R16
Width
1695 mm1820 mm
Length
4440 mm3985 mm
Kerb Weight
1063 kg-
Wheelbase
2600 mm2450 mm
Height
1495 mm1844 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Bootspace
510 litres600 litres
Doors
4 Doors3 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres45 litres
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
31
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Cruise Control
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Manual
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlVents Behind Front Armrest)
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesNo
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Body Coloured
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Interior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Fog Lights
-No
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNot Sure
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
4No
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Voice Command
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Internal Hard-drive
--
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Display
LCD DisplayNo
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Interior Colours
Beige & BlackBlack
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
No50:50 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricVinyl
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,39,75911,49,701
Ex-Showroom Price
9,29,9009,99,000
RTO
71,63699,412
Insurance
33,52450,789
Accessories Charges
4,6990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,34824,711

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