City [2017-2023] vs XUV300 Turbo Sport Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City [2017-2023] Xuv300 turbo sport Brand Honda Mahindra Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 9.31 Lakhs Mileage 17.4 kmpl 18.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1497 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual Manual Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda City [2017-2023] and Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV Petrol, Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4. City [2017-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.