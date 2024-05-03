City [2017-2023] vs XUV300 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City [2017-2023] Xuv300 Brand Honda Mahindra Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Mileage 17.4 kmpl 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 1497 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda City [2017-2023] and Mahindra XUV300, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV Petrol, Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol. City [2017-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.