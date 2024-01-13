EcoSport vs Vento Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ecosport Vento Brand Ford Volkswagen Price ₹ 7.99 Lakhs ₹ 10 Lakhs Mileage 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl Engine Capacity 1496 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford EcoSport and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford EcoSport Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.5L Ti-VCT, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. EcoSport: 1496 cc engine, 14.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.