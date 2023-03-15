In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 Price starts at Rs. 95.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive40i xLine, Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Price starts at Rs. 68 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300 4MATIC. X5: 2993 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. GLC Coupe: 1950 cc engine, 12.7 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X5 vs GLC Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X5
|Glc coupe
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 95.4 Lakhs
|₹ 68 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12 kmpl
|12.7 to 16.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4