In 2026 when choosing between the Audi S5 Sportback and Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro, Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 79.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 R-Dynamic S Petrol. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Velar [2017-2023]: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S5 Sportback vs Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S5 sportback
|Range rover velar [2017-2023]
|Brand
|Audi
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 80.49 Lakhs
|₹ 79.87 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.6 kmpl
|13.1 to 15.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2994 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4