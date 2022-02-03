HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsQ7 vs RX [2017-2023]

Audi Q7 vs Lexus RX [2017-2023]

Q7
Audi Q7
55 TFSI Premium Plus
₹79.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
RX [2017-2023]
Lexus RX [2017-2023]
450hL
₹1.04 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
250 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.9 seconds-
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3456 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
3.0 TFSI V6 + 48V Mild-Hybrid System3.5L 2GR-FXS V6
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5200 rpm259 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm335 Nm @ 4600 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
11.21 kmpl16.55
Driving Range
953 Km1076
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Battery
Lithium Ion,Battery Placed In Boot1.9 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 650 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
Electric Motor
1 Placed At Integrated with Transmission2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
Parking Assist
Automatic ParkingReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
33
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
91,72,3141,19,21,309
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99,0001,03,95,000
RTO
8,32,90010,93,500
Insurance
3,39,9144,32,309
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,97,1482,56,235
