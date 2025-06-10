In 2026 when choosing between the Audi A4 and Mahindra Alturas G4, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi A4 Price starts at Rs. 46.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 40 TFSI Premium, Mahindra Alturas G4 Price starts at Rs. 28.77 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2WD AT. A4: 1984 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Alturas G4: 2157 cc engine, 12.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A4 vs Alturas G4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|A4
|Alturas g4
|Brand
|Audi
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 46.41 Lakhs
|₹ 28.77 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.4 kmpl
|12.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|2157 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4