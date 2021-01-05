HT Auto

Audi A4 vs Audi Q3

A4
Audi A4
40 TFSI Premium Plus
₹42.34 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Q3
Audi Q3
Premium Plus
₹44.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1450 rpm320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4214.93 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm188 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
241222 Kmph
Engine Type
2.0L I4 TFSI2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
941896 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.37.3 seconds
Drivetrain
FWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
21
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsVents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
49,04,41051,71,960
Ex-Showroom Price
43,19,00044,89,000
RTO
4,38,7604,77,900
Insurance
1,46,0502,04,560
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,05,4141,11,165
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

Find more
