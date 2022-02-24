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TVS Star City Plus vs YObykes Yo Drift DX

In 2026 TVS Star City Plus or YObykes Yo Drift DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YObykes Yo Drift DX Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). Star City Plus engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. YObykes offers the Yo Drift DX in 5 colours. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl. Yo Drift DX has a range of up to 85 km/charge.
Star City Plus vs Yo Drift DX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Star city plus Yo drift dx
BrandTVSYObykes
Price₹ 72,200₹ 65,000
Range-85 km/charge
Mileage83.09 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity109 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-10 Hours

Filters
Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
ES Drum
₹72,200*
*Ex-showroom price
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Yo Drift DX
YObykes Yo Drift DX
Drift STD
₹65,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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TVS Star City Plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Rear Suspension View
Rear Tyre View
Taillight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L-
Ground Clearance
172 mm160 mm
Length
1984 mm1810 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1320 mm
Height
1080 mm1125 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg95 kg
Saddle Height
785 mm775 mm
Width
750 mm700 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm180 mm
Tyre Size
Front 2.75-17, ,Rear 3.00-17Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
660 km80 km
Max Speed
90 kmph25 kmph
Max Power
8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm-
Stroke
48.8 mm-
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
109.7 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke, Air Cooled-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Wet, Multiple - Disc-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
53.5 mm-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Telescopic (Oil damped)Telescopic fork
Rear Suspension
5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorberSwing Arm with Shock Absorber
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Econometer-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
84,43468,520
Ex-Showroom Price
72,20065,000
RTO
5,7760
Insurance
6,4583,520
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8141,472

Star City Plus Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Star City Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹72,200 - 74,900**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Sportundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,100 - 57,100**Ex-showroom price
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