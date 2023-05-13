In 2026 TVS Radeon or YObykes Yo Drift DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YObykes Yo Drift DX Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). Radeon engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. YObykes offers the Yo Drift DX in 5 colours. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl. Yo Drift DX has a range of up to 85 km/charge.
Radeon vs Yo Drift DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Radeon
|Yo drift dx
|Brand
|TVS
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 55,100
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|-
|85 km/charge
|Mileage
|73.68 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|109 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours