In 2026 Tunwal Sport 63 or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal Sport 63 Price starts at Rs. 49,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Tunwal offers the Sport 63 in 1 colour. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. Sport 63 has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Sport 63 vs Radeon Comparison